Omar Bogle would be open to a Pompey return as he declared: You didn’t see the best of me.

The striker has returned to Cardiff after spending the second half of last season on loan at Fratton Park.

Bogle scored four goals in 14 appearances as Kenny Jackett’s men suffered League One play-off semi-final heartache at the hands of Sunderland.

The 25-year-old is set to link up with the Bluebirds for pre-season duty – but admits he’s unsure if he’ll be in boss Neil Warnock’s Championship plans next campaign.

Bogle revealed a permanent switch to the south coast was earmarked if Pompey had been promoted.

He admitted a deal may be out of the question for financial reasons, although Jackett has said he’ll consider a reunion this summer.

Omar Bogle, left, celebrates scoring against Scunthorpe with Lee Brown. Picture: Joe Pepler

And the 25-year-old would again be keen to work with the Blues boss.

Bogle told The News: ‘I know I’m going back to Cardiff and a lot of supporters are keen for me to come back.

‘My agent has spoken to the owners a bit and they want me to go back.

‘Ultimately, it’s down to the manager. I’m not too sure what his thinking is at the moment.

‘My mind is just on getting fit and seeing what happens.

‘But wherever I go, I plan to get settled, get playing and get back to my best.

‘When I first came to Portsmouth, that’s what the plan was (a permanent move) but it hindered on the team getting promoted for reasons such as transfer fees.

‘A lot of it hindered on that. I had it in my head to get promoted and look at staying long term.

‘Now it depends on what the club is thinking in terms of them speaking to Cardiff – things are out of my control.

‘To go up next season is Portsmouth’s main aim. It’s always good to get promoted and it’s something I’d definitely look at.

‘Having a chance to work with the gaffer again is a big thing for me.

‘We’ll to wait and see what happens in the next few weeks.’

Bogle was hampered with numerous injuries at Pompey.

Cramp issues, knee swelling and a groin setback, which ruled him out of the play-off second leg, meant his availability was limited.

Bogle still finished with a respectable goal tally of four – but he believes he didn’t hit his peak.

Asked if fans didn’t see the best of him, Bogle replied: ‘100 per cent.

‘Even when I first arrived and I was scoring, I didn’t feel anywhere near my best because it was the first time I’d played for a while.

‘It was frustrating but I showed a lot of glimpses of what I can do.

‘I started eight games and personally I don’t think it was good for me (his goal tally).

‘That’s just my standards and if I didn’t have injuries I'd have scored more.

‘The gaffer and Joe Gallen were the main reasons I came because I know how much they rate and believe in me.

‘The gaffer’s been watching me for a few years and even when I was scoring, he knew there was loads more to come.’