CCTV footage is being reviewed after a pyrotechnic item was set off following Pompey’s late winner at Burton Albion.

Matt Clarke’s stoppage-time winner delivered Kenny Jackett’s troops a 2-1 victory the Brewers in front of the Sky Sports cameras today.

Smoke from the pyro can be seen on the Pirelli Stadium pitch while Pompey celebrate Matt Clarke's winner. Picture: Daniel Chesterton

The centre-back's 92nd-minute strike ensured the Blues remain firmly in the League One automatic promotion race.

His goal caused wild celebrations among the players and the travelling members of the Fratton faithful behind the goal at the Pirelli Stadium.

A pyro was set off among it, though, which meant disabled supporters had to be moved as they were affected by the smoke.

Now video footage to investigate the incident is being looked at.

A tweet from account from @PompeyfcCop wrote: ‘To the person that set the pyro off after the goal.

‘Fellow @officialpompey fans in the disabled area had to move away after being effected (sic) by the smoke. CCTV is being reviewed. #pompey @Police_BAFC.’

Pompey sit fourth in League One after Sunderland’s defeat of Doncaster in the late kick-off.