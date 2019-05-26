Michael Eisner has insisted Pompey will leave ‘no stone unturned’ in their bid for the Championship next season.

The Blues came up short in their push for promotion after falling to play-off semi-final defeat to Sunderland.

It means Kenny Jackett's men are confined to League One for a third successive campaign.

Eisner admitted everyone at Pompey was ‘bitterly disappointed’ second-tier football won’t be returning to Fratton Park after a seven-year absence.

However, the Blues chairman still felt it was an ‘outstanding’ effort from Jackett and his troops, with the Checkatrade Trophy now adorning the PO4 trophy cabinet.

And the former Disney CEO pledged things are well under way – both on and off the pitch – for a renewed promotion push next term.

Pompey chairman Michael Eisner. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Eisner wrote on Twitter: ‘Our season was outstanding in almost every way, even though we remain in league 1 and are bitterly disappointed with that final outcome.

‘We wanted to advance to the Championship, but taken as a whole it was still was a fantastic year.

I congratulate us all, the management, the staff, the players, and especially the fans for the support they have given us.

‘We continue to work with the architects, the contractors, and the city council in realising our Fratton Park vision.

‘We are leaving no stone unturned in continuing to progress again next season, both on and off the pitch.

‘And I say now, let’s look to the future and continue to improve and advance together. PUP!!’