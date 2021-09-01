The Blues owner tweeted his admiration late last night at the club's recruitment after the arrival of defender Mahlon Romeo on a season-long loan from Millwall on deadline day.

In fact, Romeo proved to be the 14th and final addition of a busy summer of incomings for the Blues, with homegrown prospect Haji Mnoga signing a new long-term contract before heading out on loan to National League Bromley.

But Pompey's lack of deadline day transfer dealings are sure to provide a source of frustration for Cowley.

The Blues head coach had spoken openly of his determination to bring in an additional striker in the closing days of the summer window.

However, no move materialised on that front and Cowley will have to operate with John Marquis, Harrison and Leicester loanee George Hirst until January at least.

But after the additions of Arsenal's promising youngster Miguel Azeez and Romeo - both on loan - in the final two days of the window, Blues owner Eisner is at least satisfied with Pompey's 'complete squad'.

Pompey chairman Michael Eisner

And he applauded the management team's efforts over what has proved to be a huge squad overhaul this summer.

Eisner tweeted: ‘With our new signings of Mahlon Romeo and Miguel Azeez our squad is complete. Congratulations to our management team in giving Pompey a first rate squad. #Pompey.’