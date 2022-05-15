In a dramatic season, Andy Awford was sacked – while stars such as Jed Wallace carried on their fine progress in royal blue.
But what happened to the lesser known names, and ‘reserve’ players in the Blues’ FIFA 15 squad?
We’ve rummaged through the archives to see who they were and where they are now.
Here’s what we found out...
1. Tom Craddock
Craddock couldn't live up to the hype that greeted his Pompey arrival. He netted one goal in 12 appearances before moving to Guiseley and Spennymoore where he retired. Since then, he's launched his own football academy and fustal training programme. Picture: Joe Pepler
2. Paul McCallum
The striker made only seven substitute appearances for Pompey before forging a strong career in non-league. The 28-year-old currently plays for Dagenham and Redbridge where he has scored 37 goals in 75 games. Picture: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images
3. Jack Whatmough
Undoubtedly the most successful on the list, the Blues academy graduate rose from the youth ranks to a first team regular at his boyhood club. The centre-back left Fratton Park for Wigan last summer, where he lifted the League One championship last month and secured Championship football next season. Under Leam Richardson, he played 46 times in the league. Picture: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images
4. Danny East
Following his departure from Pompey in 2015, East featured for Aldershot, Grimsby Town, Guiseley, Bradford Park Avenue, Alfreton Town and North Ferriby where he is still playing now. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images
