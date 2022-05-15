3. Jack Whatmough

Undoubtedly the most successful on the list, the Blues academy graduate rose from the youth ranks to a first team regular at his boyhood club. The centre-back left Fratton Park for Wigan last summer, where he lifted the League One championship last month and secured Championship football next season. Under Leam Richardson, he played 46 times in the league. Picture: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images

Photo: Jacques Feeney