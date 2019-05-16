Have your say

Jamal Lowe believes it’s too soon to talk about his Pompey future after a gut-wrenching play-off exit.

But the winger underlined his Championship ambition as the Blues failed in their quest to make the second tier.

Lowe was left on the bench as Kenny Jackett’s side succumbed to a semi-final exit to Sunderland.

The 24-year-old is viewed as one of the Blues’ bright hopes and most valued assets.

That’s seen him linked with a number of sides including West Brom, Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough and Leeds.

Lowe isn’t aware of concrete interest, but that talk is now certain to intensify after it was confirmed Pompey will be playing League One football next season.

The former non-league talent explained such chat is premature, though, with the play-off loss still so raw.

He said: ‘My future right now is to spend time with my missus and kids.

‘I need to get over this defeat. That’s it really.

‘Of course, it’s hard to do that (say if he’s staying or going).

‘It’s not even on my mind right now. I need to get over this defeat.

‘My future hasn’t even crossed my mind at the moment.

‘I normally hear it all from the press. The talk is one of those things.

‘If you’re doing okay rumours start flying about.

'I take it with a pinch of salt because nothing comes off it.

‘There’s nothing there at the moment. Unless there’s something concrete you just brush it off.’

Lowe, like his team-mate Matt Clarke, didn’t hide the fact he has a desire to play at a higher level than Pompey will be operating next term.

But the man who’s contracted until 2020 with a club option for another year feels now is the time for reflection on what has taken place this season at Fratton Park.

And he paid tribute to Blues fans who showed their appreciation after the Sunderland loss at a painful time.

He added: ‘Of course I do (want to play in the Championship). We all do.

‘I personally do, but that’s a thing for next season now.

‘It hurts at the moment, but we’ve had a great season.

‘The fans appreciated us and clapped us off the end when they could’ve booed.

‘They appreciated what we did this season - and we appreciate them back.’