How the Championship away attendance table looks so far this 2024/25 season.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey boast a top-half away support in the Championship, despite only witnessing one away win all season.

A 2-1 win against relegation rivals QPR is the only time Pompey have won on their travels this season but that hasn't deterred supporters from supporting the team in big numbers. For every single game they've played away from Fratton Park this term, they've never dropped below four figures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 1,983 Pompey supporters made the trip last time out for the 2-2 draw with Swansea City. The largest following of the campaign so far is the 2,852 who headed to Leeds United on the opening day of the campaign, whilst 2,413 were there to witness a midweek defeat to Cardiff City in October.

Most recently, Pompey were due to play Blackburn Rovers, but their game at Ewood Park was called off. More than 1,900 supporters were expected to make the 270-mile journey until the game was called off at 11:15am. The match has since been re-arranged for January 15, but you can be sure that Pompey supporters will do whatever they can to support their team.

Pompey have two home games against Bristol City and Norwich City coming up, and so now is a good time to reflect on the level of away support. Against the other 23 teams in the division, the men and women from the South Coast rank seventh in the division when it comes to the average away support.

Unsurprisingly, Leeds United boast the best level of support, and then at the opposite end there is Swansea City, who have a lowly 733. Whatever the level of away support a team has, you’ve got to praise those who travel to follow their team week in week out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using the information provided, we’ve listed the average away attendances for each Championship club so far this season.

Championship away attendances

Swansea City - 733

Millwall - 951

Watford - 1,054

Hull City - 1,266

QPR - 1,313

Cardiff City - 1,448

Luton Town - 1,518

Oxford United - 1,709

Middlesbrough - 1,832

West Brom - 1,890

Burnley - 1,901

Plymouth Argyle - 1,903

Pompey - 1,977

Sheffield Wednesday - 2,270

Sunderland - 2,358

Derby County - 2,514

Sheffield United - 2,517

Leeds United - 3,120

*Figures come from a combination of figures obtained from Football Fan Banter and The 72. All figures have since then been collated by The News, with the average worked out, and put in to a table format.