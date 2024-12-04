Pompey's average Championship away attendances compared to Derby, Coventry, Plymouth & others
Pompey boast a top-half away support in the Championship, despite only witnessing one away win all season.
A 2-1 win against relegation rivals QPR is the only time Pompey have won on their travels this season but that hasn't deterred supporters from supporting the team in big numbers. For every single game they've played away from Fratton Park this term, they've never dropped below four figures.
A total of 1,983 Pompey supporters made the trip last time out for the 2-2 draw with Swansea City. The largest following of the campaign so far is the 2,852 who headed to Leeds United on the opening day of the campaign, whilst 2,413 were there to witness a midweek defeat to Cardiff City in October.
Most recently, Pompey were due to play Blackburn Rovers, but their game at Ewood Park was called off. More than 1,900 supporters were expected to make the 270-mile journey until the game was called off at 11:15am. The match has since been re-arranged for January 15, but you can be sure that Pompey supporters will do whatever they can to support their team.
Pompey have two home games against Bristol City and Norwich City coming up, and so now is a good time to reflect on the level of away support. Against the other 23 teams in the division, the men and women from the South Coast rank seventh in the division when it comes to the average away support.
Unsurprisingly, Leeds United boast the best level of support, and then at the opposite end there is Swansea City, who have a lowly 733. Whatever the level of away support a team has, you’ve got to praise those who travel to follow their team week in week out.
Using the information provided, we’ve listed the average away attendances for each Championship club so far this season.
Championship away attendances
Swansea City - 733
Millwall - 951
Preston North End - 1,046
Watford - 1,054
Bristol City - 1,185
Hull City - 1,266
QPR - 1,313
Norwich City - 1,448
Cardiff City - 1,448
Luton Town - 1,518
Stoke City - 1,672
Blackburn Rovers - 1,678
Oxford United - 1,709
Middlesbrough - 1,832
West Brom - 1,890
Burnley - 1,901
Plymouth Argyle - 1,903
Pompey - 1,977
Coventry City - 2,144
Sheffield Wednesday - 2,270
Sunderland - 2,358
Derby County - 2,514
Sheffield United - 2,517
Leeds United - 3,120
