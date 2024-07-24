While Portsmouth and their Championship rivals are working around the clock to strengthen their teams this summer, there are also several players currently without a club that are working hard to secure a new challenge before the end of pre-season.

Pompey as Championship new-boys are one of the team’s that could benefit from the free agent market as they aim to assemble a group with the experience and know-how to thrive to thrive in England’s second-tier.

With that in mind we take a look at the best starting XI made up of Championship stars that were released from their club at the end of last season. Would you like to see any of these at Fratton Park next term?

GK: Asmir Begovic The 37-year-old, who came through the Pompey academy is a free agent following the expiration of his contract at QPR. Has previously represented the likes of Chelsea, Bournemouth and Stoke City in a successful career.

RB: Cyrus Christie The 31-year-old played 28 times for Hull City last season despite missing more than a month due to injury. Has twice won promotion from this division with Fulham and has also represented the likes of Middlesbrough, Derby County and Coventry.

CB: Liam Cooper The former Leeds centre back is a free agent after an incredible 10-year stint in West Yorkshire. Is renowned for his leadership skills and is currently a top target for Blackburn Rovers, according to reports.

CB: Danny Batth The former Wolves defender was awarded Sunderland's Player of the Season in 2022/23 but lasted just one season at Stoke City before once again becoming a free agent.