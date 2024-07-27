2024/25 Championship stadiums by size: How Portsmouth’s Fratton Park ranks compared to rivals

Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland
Published 27th Jul 2024, 16:30 BST

Portsmouth are preparing to face off against big names such as Leeds United, Sunderland and Sheffield United in the Championship

Portsmouth are preparing to compete in the Championship for the first time in 12 years after winning the League One title under John Mousinho last term.

Promotion brings with it a host of exciting matchups and fans are eagerly anticipating trips to some of the biggest stadiums in the country such as Leeds United, Sunderland, Sheffield United and more.

But what is the biggest ground in the Championship this season and how does Portsmouth’s Fratton Park compare to the other 23 teams in the division. Here’s all you need to know.

Capacity: 12,000

1. 24th: Luton Town - Kenilworth Road

Capacity: 12,000 | Getty Images

Capacity: 12,500

2. 23rd: Oxford United - Kassam Stadium

Capacity: 12,500Photo: Cameron Howard

Capacity - 18,200

3. 22nd: Plymouth Argyle - Home Park

Capacity - 18,200Photo: Ryan Hiscott

Capacity: 18,400

4. 21st: Queen's Park Rangers - Loftus Road

Capacity: 18,400 | Getty Images

