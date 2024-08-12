Pompey returned to the Championship after a long-awaited 12 years with an absolute thriller as they secured a 3-3 draw with Leeds at Elland Road. However, despite taking a valuable point against the Championship play-off finalists in their own backyard, the Championship team of the week has bizarrely not acknowledged the impressive displays from the travelling Blues squad.

Portsmouth debutant Elias Sorenson was quickly able to level the scores after an early penalty from Leeds, thanks to an excellent pass from captain Marlon Pack.

Callum Lang then executed arguably the goal of the weekend to put Pompey 2-1 up at half-time before then going on to deliver a calm yet superb penalty in injury time. However, such heroics have not been deemed fine enough to contend with whoscored.com’s ratings from stars across the EFL’s second-tier 23 other clubs.

According to the statistics, here is the Championship team of the weekend after the opening day of EFL action...

