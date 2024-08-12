Championship Team of Weekend - the players who feature ahead of Portsmouth stars despite thriller at Leeds

Pompey’s insatiable efforts at Elland Road unrecognised in Championship team of the week

Pompey returned to the Championship after a long-awaited 12 years with an absolute thriller as they secured a 3-3 draw with Leeds at Elland Road. However, despite taking a valuable point against the Championship play-off finalists in their own backyard, the Championship team of the week has bizarrely not acknowledged the impressive displays from the travelling Blues squad.

Portsmouth debutant Elias Sorenson was quickly able to level the scores after an early penalty from Leeds, thanks to an excellent pass from captain Marlon Pack.

Callum Lang then executed arguably the goal of the weekend to put Pompey 2-1 up at half-time before then going on to deliver a calm yet superb penalty in injury time. However, such heroics have not been deemed fine enough to contend with whoscored.com’s ratings from stars across the EFL’s second-tier 23 other clubs.

According to the statistics, here is the Championship team of the weekend after the opening day of EFL action...

Despite scoring a brace for the Blues, Callum Lang missed out on a team of the week mention, along with all his teammates.

1. Championship Team of the Week

The Sunderland goalkeeper rated 7.8 following his side's 2-0 win over Cardiff City

2. GK: Anthony Patterson

The Sunderland goalkeeper rated 7.8 following his side's 2-0 win over Cardiff City Photo: Frank Reid

The Oxford United defender scored 7.6 as he his side enjoyed a 2-0 win over Norwich

3. RB - Sam Long

The Oxford United defender scored 7.6 as he his side enjoyed a 2-0 win over Norwich | Getty Images

The Sunderland defender enjoyed a rating of 8.0 as he partnered with Patterson and Cirkin to help the Stadium of Light club secured a 2-0 win.

4. CB - Luke O'Nien

The Sunderland defender enjoyed a rating of 8.0 as he partnered with Patterson and Cirkin to help the Stadium of Light club secured a 2-0 win. | Kian Abdullah/Huw Evans Agency

