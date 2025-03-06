The Blues’ home has always been a place to be feared but it has never been more important than this year as John Mousinho’s men look to maintain their place in the Championship after a 12-year hiatus from the second tier.

And PO4 has been utilised as a key asset in the side’s survival hopes, with Pompey unbeaten in 10 of their previous 11 league fixtures at Fratton Park.

That impressive home form has dragged the Blues out of the relegation dogfight and are now eight points clear of the bottom three with 11 games remaining of the campaign.

Mousinho’s men face a tough challenge this Sunday, however, as they welcome leaders Leeds, who are unbeaten in their previous 17 league outings - dating back to November.

While Fratton Park has become a hostile environment for opposition fans this term, plenty has been going on behind the scenes over recent years to improve fan experience.

For home fans, there has been an upgraded fanzone behind the Fratton End, improvements in catering as well as redevelopment across all four stands. While away supporters have seen a larger concourse, disabled seating and safe standing all introduced in the Milton End.

And those improvements have seen Pompey’s home rise up the rankings on the latest Google Reviews data provided by Compare.Bet.

They’ve taken a look at the Google star rating and average five-star reviews to determine the worst and best grounds to visit in the Championship this term.

Here’s where Fratton Park ranks.

Your next Pompey read: ‘Phenomenal’: Son of Portsmouth title winner and former Arsenal star goes viral after wondergoal

1 . How Fratton Park ranks as the best Championship ground. How Fratton Park ranks as the best Championship ground. | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages Photo Sales

2 . Kassam Stadium - Oxford United Google star rating: 4.0; Average five star reviews: 48%. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Loftus Road - QPR Google star rating: 4.1; Average five star reviews: 55%. | Getty Images Photo Sales