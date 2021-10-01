Gavin Bazunu

Changes to formation and personnel? How Portsmouth boss could shake up starting XI against Sunderland

Pompey return to Fratton Park tomorrow tasked with stopping the Sunderland juggernaut.

By Jordan Cross
Friday, 1st October 2021, 10:48 am
Updated Friday, 1st October 2021, 10:56 am

The Black Cats arrive at Fratton Park in ominous form after moving to the top of the League One table on Tuesday night, as they put five goals past Cheltenham.

Danny Cowley has to find a way to stop Lee Johnson’s side, while also having to deal with the issues raised as his own side find themselves on a run of seven league games against victory.

That run was extended after a hugely disappointing performance at Burton Albion on Tuesday night, in the 2-1 reverse.

Cowley has hinted at changes, so here’s how we think he could go at Fratton Park.

We feel the head coach could switch to a 4-2-3-1 formation with the following line-up.

1. Right-back

Mahlon Romeo

2. Central defender

Sean Raggett

3. Centre back

Shaun Williams

4. Left-back

Lee Brown

