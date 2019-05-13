Have your say

Lee Bowyer fancies Pompey to come through their League One play-off semi-final against Sunderland.

That’s despite the Black Cats seizing the early initiative from the first leg, which they won 1-0 at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

The return leg at Fratton Park takes place on Thursday (7.45pm).

And Bowyer, who saw his side secure a 2-1 win at Doncaster Rovers in their semi-final first leg match, believes Kenny Jackett’s side will have enough to overcome the deficit and book a place in the final at Wembley on Sunday, May 26.

Speaking to londonewsonline.co.uk. the Addicks boss said:‘I watched the other game.

‘I was a bit disappointed. It wasn’t the best game, was it?

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer Picture: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

‘It’s two teams slogging it out, a bit of a battle. But I’ve got to say I’d fancy Portsmouth now.

‘I’ll go to the game, I’ll be at the game Thursday.’