Charlton boss Lee Bowyer admitted he was priced out of a summer move for Jamal Lowe.

The winger, who finished last season as Pompey’s 17-goal top scorer, was on the Addicks manager's radar after he led the South London outfit to the Championship via the play-offs last season.

Bowyer added he was also keen on Barnsley front man Kieffer Moore.

But just like Lowe, he was unable to afford the former Tykes striker.

In the end, both players ended up going to Wigan, with Moore joining for an undisclosed fee – believed to be £2.5m, rising to £3m.

Lowe, meanwhile, made his protracted move to the Latics for a fee in excess of £2.5m.

Jamal Lowe left Pompey for Wigan during the summer Picture: Joe Pepler

Speaking to londonnewsonline, ahead of Charlton’s Championship trip to Wigan on Saturday, Bowyer said: ‘He (Moore) is one I would take – but we couldn’t afford him.

‘I would have taken the pair of them but they were out of our price range.

‘(Lowe) is a good player. He is in a different position now, playing behind the front men, and he looks good there.

‘He is good in possession and has got pace. He is definitely going to be one of their main threats.’

Lowe is yet to score in eight Wigan appearances this season.