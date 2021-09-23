Charlton boss wary of Gavin Bazunu's qualities as he reveals admiration for Portsmouth's on-loan Manchester City stopper

The Charlton boss described the Blues’ Republic of Ireland international as ‘exceptional’ as he prepared to welcome Dany Cowley’s side to the Valley on Saturday.

Adkins, of course, has two former Blues goalkeepers in his ranks after signing both Craig MacGillivray and Stephen Henderson during the summer.

MacGillivray – last season’s News/Sports Mail Pompey Player of the Season – is his undisputed No1, with the Scot starting all eight of the Addicks’ League One games this season.

Yet that doesn’t mean that he can’t cast admiring glances elsewhere – and it appears Bazunu’s displays for club and country have caught his eye.

Appreciating what the on-loan Manchester City stopper brings to Pompey, Adkins told the Charlton website: ‘They want to play out from the back through the goalkeeper – who is exceptional, by the way.

‘I think he starred for the Republic of Ireland teams, didn’t he?

‘He brings the ball out and distributes it very well. He plays like an outfield player.

Pompey keeper Gavin Bazunu

‘That makes them very expansive in how they want to build play. It makes them very dangerous.’