Charlton took a step forward in the race for promotion to the Championship with a 2-1 first leg win at Doncaster.

The Addicks started as favourites and have gained the advantage in their quest to meet either Kenny Jackett’s Pompey or Jack Ross’ Sunderland in the League One play-off final.

Lyle Taylor opened the scoring for Lee Bowyer’s team in the 32nd minute of Sunday’s match.

Joe Aribo quickly doubled their advantage two minutes later.

That put the visitors in total command of the tie.

But Doncaster battled on and to their credit kept things alive when they got a goal back in the 87th minute.

Matty Blair found the net to give them hoping for the second leg.

Doncaster ramped up the pressure chasing a second but Charlton held on.

The teams meet again at the Valley on Friday to sort out who will be at Wembley against either Pompey or Sunderland.

Charlton forward Taylor said: ‘We’re happy enough with a 2-1 win as they’re a really good team. We’ve got to go back home and finish the job off as best we can.

‘They started better than us in the first few minutes but we grew into the game and dominated the first half and they dominated the second half so it was an even one.’