Charlton v Portsmouth: team news, predicted XIs, match odds, referee, key stats and form guide

Pompey head to Charlton today in League One

Here’s all you need to know ahead of kick-off (3pm)

Charlton team news

Nigel Adkins could continue to rotate his squad for the visit of Pompey.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With games comng thick and fast the Addicks boss knows he has a large squad to pick from and could be tempted to freshen things up slightly after Tuesday’s draw with Gillingham.

Striker Conor Washington picked up a knock in that game and was withdrawn at half-time – but he’s ‘responding well to treatment’ and should be fit.

Ben Purrington and Alex Gilbey are also making good progress after injury and will likely be involved.

Jake Forster-Caskey, Ryan Inniss and Ronnie Schwartz remain sidelined.

Predicted line-up:

Craig MacGillivray, Chris Gunter, Adam Matthews, Jason Pearce, Sam Lavelle, Ben Watson, Albie Morgan, Conor Washington, Corey Blackett-Taylor, Elliot Lee, Jayden Stockley. Subs: Nathan Harness, Akin Famewo, Alex Gilbey, Ben Purrington, Jonathan Leko, Charlie Kirk, Josh Davison.

Pompey team news

Pompey will once again be without captain Clark Robertson for the visit to Charlton.

The defender saw a specialist on Wednesday in a bid to know more about the thigh injury he picked up in training last week,

Head coach Danny Cowley has not revealed the severity of the problem but expects the centre-back to be out for the foreseeable future.

In better news, fellow defender Connor Ogilvie is in contention to return for the game at the Valley after recovering from a calf injury.

He’s unlikely to start, though, after sitting out the past two games.

Predicted line-up: Gavin Bazunu, Kieron Freeman, Sean Raggett, Shaun Williams, Mahlon Romeo, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Joe Morrell, Lee Brown, Marcus Harness, John Marquis, Ronan Curtis. Subs: Alex Bass, Connor Ogilvie, Paul Downing, Louis Thompson, Miguel Azeez, Ellis Harrison, Reeco Hackett-Fairchild.

Matchday odds (Bet365)

Charlton: 29/20

1-0 7/1, 2-0 11/1, 2-1 9/1, 3-0 22/1, 3-1 20/1, 3-2 33/1

Pompey: 9/5

1-0 15/2, 2-0 12/1, 2-1 10/1, 3-0 28/1, 3-1 22/1, 3-2 33/1

Draw: 9/4

0-0 8/1, 1-1 11/2, 2-2 14/1, 3-3 50/1

Referee

Antony Coggins

Key Stats (All competitions)

Charlton

Record this season: P10 W2 D2 L6

League position: (21st – 5 points)

Top Scorer: Jayden Stockely and Josh Davison (both on 2)

Top Assists: Conor Washington (2)

Discipline: 18 yellow 0 red

Pompey

Record this season: P10 W3 D2 L5

League position: (12th – 11 points)

Top Scorer: Ellis Harrison (3)

Top Assists: Ryan Tunnicliffe (3)

Discipline: 12 yellow, 1 red

Form guide

Charlton

D 1-1 Gillingham (A) – League One

L 2-1 Wycombe (A) – League One

L 2-1 Cheltenham (H) – League One

W 6-1 Crawley (H) – Papa John’s Trophy

W 2-0 Crewe (H) – League One

Pompey

D 2-2 Plymouth (H) – League One

L 2-1 Cambridge United (H) – League One

L 1-0 MK Dons (A) – League One

L 5-2 AFC Wimbledon (A) – Papa John’s Trophy

L 1-0 Wigan Athletic (A) – League One

Other fixtures (3pm kick-offs unless stated)