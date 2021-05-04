Pompey's play-off rivals Charlton are in action tonight against Lincoln in a crucial League One match. Picture: Joe Pepler

And tonight could signal Charlton’s elimination – leaving just Pompey and Oxford United to scrap it out.

The Addicks host Lincoln (7pm ) for their game in hand and a fixture they must win to maintain interest in the play-offs.

Defeat for Nigel Adkins’ side would ensure they cannot catch sixth-placed Pompey with a match to spare.

Even a draw wouldn’t necessarily be good enough, putting them three points behind the Blues with an inferior goal difference.

Should that particular outcome occur, a point for Pompey against Accrington (12pm) on Sunday would mean Charlton cannot overtake them.

It’s worth noting that fifth-placed Blackpool still haven’t confirmed their play-off entry – but can this evening.

The Tangerines need one point from their final two matches to make sure.

However, even should they lose both, goal difference may still be superior enough to squeeze them through.

Nonetheless, Blackpool tonight host Doncaster (7pm) – and a side in freefall following two wins in their last 14 fixtures. No doubt they’ll fancy their chances of claiming the final point.

Back to The Valley and how Lincoln fare in that crucial encounter will also be of interest to Pompey fans in terms of potential play-off opposition.

Should Danny Cowley’s Blues beat Accrington on Sunday, they will book themselves a play-off spot.

Then it’s a case of eyeing up possible opponents, which would bring Lincoln into the equation.

Should Pompey finish sixth, they will face third place, which presently appears likely to be either Sunderland or Lincoln.

The pair are level on 76 points, albeit the Black Cats possessing a far superior goal difference.

However, should Lincoln pick up any point at Charlton tonight, they will climb into third place in League One heading into the final round of fixtures.

Overall, Pompey’s own play-off place cannot be secured this evening, but the threat of Charlton could well be ended.

