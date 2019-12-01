If you type in ‘Conor Chaplin’ and ‘goals’ into YouTube, you’ll not be disappointed.

There’s a plethora of spectacular goals to check out from the Pompey Academy graduate.

That overhead-kick for the Blues against Blackpool, his cool headed finish against Wycombe at Fratton Park after looping the ball over the last defender, and, oh, what about that lethal strike from an acute angle against Reading in front of the Fratton End.

Great efforts, you’ll all agree.

And there’s certainly more in the archives to leave many Blues fans wondering why on earth the man they affectionately dubbed ‘One of Our Own’ isn’t still at the club following his August 2018 departure for Coventry?

But while the Fratton faithful reminisce of days gone by, the forward who made 122 appearances for Pompey is ensuring he’s adding to his knack of producing the sublime in front of goal.

His latest strike for new club Barnsley certainly falls into that category and was understandably oozed over by those present at Oakwell yesterday for the Tykes’ 3-1 win against Hull.

Winning the ball up on the edge of the Barnsley box, the 22-year-old burst forward, before playing the ball out wide to team-mate Luke Thomas.

He continued his surging run forward, and when the ball falls to him again on the edge of the Hull penalty area, Chaplin is perfectly placed to rifle a left-footed volley into the corner of the net, giving keeper George Long no chance.

The 90th-minute goal was the icing on the cake as Barnsley, under new manager Gerhard Struber, recorded only their second Championship win of the season.

Afterwards, Struber told the Yorkshire Post: ‘I was pleased with the goals and especially for Conor, he has a nose for goals. He showed a very cold heart for the goal. It is important we have a striker who can score.’

And it appears the Worthing-born ace is making an impression with Tykes fans as well.

@Patsmith987654 tweeted after the final whistle in Yorkshire: ‘My favourite 5ft 6 person in world. (Including kids) reyt shift. Reyt finish'.

@_mags said: ‘Love him to bits’.

@irushy47 tweeted: ‘That goal was fully deserved for all the hard work and graft you put in’.

Meanwhile, @owen40uk said: ‘Outstanding today fully deserved that pearl of a goal’.

Pompey fans were getting in on the act, too, with @Lin_Pompey saying: ‘Pleased to see how much they love you up there Conor. Keep up the good work’.

Meanwhile, fellow Blues academy graduate Brandon Haunstrup retweeted Chaplin’s celebratory tweet from Oakwell.

So not a bad day for Chaplin, who is still fondly remembered down these parts.

A Saturday, no doubt, made even better after he learned former team-mate Brett Pitman scored a last-gasp winner for the Blues in their FA Cup second-round tie against Altrincham.

Maybe there’ll be a reunion with Pompey in the third round, with the draw taking place tomorrow night!