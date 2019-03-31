Have your say

FORMER Pompey striker Jermain Defoe is backing Sunderland to beat his old side at Wembley this afternoon.

The England international scored 14 goals in 30 appearances for Portsmouth between 2008-09 when the Blues were in the Premier League.

Defoe, who now plays for SPL side Rangers, also played 87 games for Sunderland between 2015 and 2017.

However despite playing for both teams over the years, he is backing the Black Cats to lift the Checkatrade Trophy.

This morning, Defoe tweeted: ‘Good luck to everyone @SunderlandAFC today!

‘Been a tough few years and you all deserve it!

Jermain Defore played for Pompey in the Premier League

‘Bring that trophy home! Oh and about last night... #WontBeHomeForTea.’

Pompey fans reacted with disappointment to the tweet – with some replying to the tweet with gifs of Kenny Jackett looking bemused and one that said Pompey fans be like: ‘what about me’.

The tweet has also drawn some ire from Rangers fans, ahead of the Old Firm Derby.

One person tweeted: ‘Ugh. Why is Defoe sending out tweets about his old club on old firm day.’

