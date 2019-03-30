Sat in the dressing room alone, Nathan Thompson cried.

That Wembley afternoon represents the lowest point of the defender’s footballing career.

Pompey defender Nathan Thompson

As the skipper of Swindon, it was supposed to yield promotion to the Championship courtesy of the League One play-offs.

Instead, Thompson was confined to the changing room with a ruptured hamstring, while his team-mates were being demolished by Preston’s rampant Jermaine Beckford.

The Robins lost 4-0 on that May 2015 occasion - their captain’s presence spanning five minutes before stretchered off.

Approaching four years later, Thompson is returning, this time with Pompey.

Former Swindon defender Nathan Thompson leaves the pitch on a stretcher after getting injured during the League One play-Off final at Wembley

The Checkatrade Trophy rightly lacks the esteem associated with play-off finals and other knock-out cup competitions.

Nonetheless, for the Blues right-back the Wembley encounter with Sunderland represents the opportunity to banish festering regret.

He said: ‘That was the lowest point of my career, such an anti-climax.

‘You put yourself on such a pedestal, you dream of leaving with a trophy at the end of the game - then see yourself stretchered off and to lose 4-0.

‘The whole day was a horrible experience. I was the captain and it finished like that.

‘I had come back from a grade 2 hamstring collected in the semi-final second leg against Sheffield United. Initially the recovery was a bit more superficial than we thought and I had passed the tests.

‘I was desperate to lead the lads out at Wembley - then it completely ruptured.

‘To be stuck in the dressing room unable to help the lads when they were losing against Preston was really tough to stomach.

‘On top of that, I believed it would be the last time I was going to play with my brother, Louis, who had been lined-up to join Norwich that summer.

‘I remember coming into the dressing room and crying. To concede four goals as well, in the biggest game of our lives at that point, it was a tough, tough afternoon.

‘It started positively, but that day didn’t have a pleasant ending. It’s not a nice feeling to lose and be injured as well.

‘Maybe you have through the troubles to appreciate the good times - and hopefully some happier memories can start now.’

Thompson was also on Swindon’s books when they reached the League One play-off finals against Millwall in May 2010 and Brentford in May 2013.

Yet he failed to make the squads on both occasions, with the Robins losing each time.

The 28-year-old has featured in just three Checkatrade Trophy matches this season, yet can be assured of the right-back slot in the final.

And he’s relishing a chance to finally register success.

Thompson added: ‘It’s a fantastic opportunity, not many players can say they have played at Wembley.

‘So to be able to walk out there a couple of times in my career is a proud moment for myself and my family, it’s something I’m looking forward to.

‘You look across a lot of footballers’ careers and it’s still a huge achievement to get there. It isn’t easy and represents an achievement, whatever the competition you’re in shouldn’t be mocked.

‘The lads have a fantastic opportunity to pick up a little bit of silverware. Hopefully they’ll be a winning feeling for everyone associated with Pompey.’