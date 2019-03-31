A fourth Wembley trip in four years lies ahead for Craig MacGillivray.

Only this time will be different for the veteran of the showpiece occasion - he’ll be playing.

On three previous visits, the Scot was an unused goalkeeping substitute, witnessing defeats from the bench on each occasion.

During Walsall days there was the March 2015 encounter with Bristol City in the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy, yielding a 2-0 loss.

Meanwhile last season, MacGillivray was a member of the Shrewsbury squad which reached both the Checkatrade Trophy final and the League One Play-Off final.

Paul Hurst’s team succumbed to Lincoln and Rotherham respectively to leave empty handed from the home of English football.

Now MacGillivray is to return, representing Pompey against Sunderland and comfortable in the knowledge this is one Wembley fixture he will feature in.

The 26-year-old said: ‘Even though I have only been on the bench at Wembley three times before, these are unbelievable days.

‘At Walsall, we played Bristol City and there were 72,315 in attendance. That was more than any Premier League crowd that weekend, including Manchester United playing at Liverpool.

‘To this day, four years on, that day is still at the back of my mind, the atmosphere was exceptional.

‘I wasn’t even playing, but still got goosebumps the whole game, it was mad.

‘It’s the occasion, it’s a cup final, you get that buzz. It’s like as a young kid playing on a Sunday morning and then winning a competition, it’s that same sort of buzz, especially at a stadium like that.

‘Some lads here at Pompey have never been to Wembley so don’t know what it’s like. For me, it’s right up there, it’s some carrot to play at Wembley.

‘I’ve not even managed to play yet, but it’s an incredible experience and stays in your mind for life, definitely.

‘Not many players in their careers get the opportunity to play at Wembley, what a massive occasion.

‘Having been previously and experienced those moments, it makes you even more excited going back because you know what’s coming.

‘With most things, if you’ve done it then there's not the same sort of high about it - but that isn’t the case here.

‘It’s brilliant, an unbelievable day out, and will be even better if we win.’

While the Checkatrade Trophy has endured its critics, MacGillivray recognises its worth.

An understandable reaction considering March 31 represents reaching the final in successive seasons.

A crowd of 41,261 were present for Lincoln’s 1-0 triumph over a Shrewsbury side which contained the Scot among the substitutes.

And the attendance will be doubled by the presence of League One foes Pompey and Sunderland this time around.

MacGillivray added: ‘At the end of the day, it’s a competition which can allow you to play at the national stadium.

‘Yes, people have their say on its format and the under-21 thing, but there are some very good under-21 teams in this competition, so it’s not like they are weakening the competition.

‘Was the whole purpose of the competition to help bring through young players? That Spurs Under-21 team we played in November had a lot of young lads.

‘I don’t see the Checkatrade Trophy as a negative whatsoever, there are some very good teams in it.

‘Then you see what it can do for clubs. Probably every person from Shropshire was there to cheer Shrewsbury on against Lincoln last season.’