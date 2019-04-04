‘Checkatrade Trophy matters’: Sunderland supporter Kevin Maguire defends competition on Good Morning Britain after Portsmouth victory 

Have your say

ONE of UK's best known journalists has defended the Checkatrade Trophy on Good Morning Britain after Pompey’s triumph at Wembley.

Sunderland supporter Kevin Maguire, the Mirror’s associate editor, appeared on the ITV breakfast show for the segment on the front page of the newspapers.

Jamal Lowe during the Checkatrade Trophy final. Picture: Dave Taylor/ LMSMag

However before diving into Brexit and rumours of Royal disputes, the Checkatrade Trophy was brought up.

He praised the 85,000 ‘tremendous’ Sunderland and Pompey fans who attended the final at Wembley on Sunday.

READ MORE: Portsmouth family with a special souvenir of Pompey’s Wembley triumph – the match ball!

Kevin added: ‘It was great except we lost.

‘Both sets of fans, got to say, were tremendous. Few nutters here and there.’

Fellow guest Andrew Pierce from the Daily Mail said ‘what cup is it’ added ‘who would want to win that’.

Kevin said: ‘The Checkatrade Trophy, it's League One and Two.

‘Afterwards how sick we felt as Sunderland fans for losing and how happy Portsmouth fans felt at winning you would realise it matters.

‘Who needs the Champions League when you've got the Checkatrade.’

READ MORE: From Portsmouth exile to trophy-winning captain – Brett Pitman on how he never lost faith

Pompey beat Sunderland 5-4 on penalties at Wembley Stadium and lifted the Checkatrade Trophy on Sunday.

The Black Cats opened the scoring before Nathan Thompson equalised to take the game to extra-time.

Jamal Lowe then gave Pompey the lead before Sunderland drew level again forcing the match to go to penalties.