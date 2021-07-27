LiveChelsea Under-23s 2 Portsmouth 0: RECAP as swathe of triallists feature at home of Premier League outfit

Pompey continue their pre-season warm-up at Premier League Chelsea’s Cobham base tonight (6pm).

By Jordan Cross
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 7:57 pm
Pompey play Chelsea Under-23s tonight in a pre-season friendly/

The Blues expect to have a mix of first-team players feature this evening against the Londoner’s under-23 side.

The match follows the 1-1 draw at Luton Town on Saturday with games against Peterborough and Bournemouth remaining before the season starts at Fleetwood on August 7.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited aaccess to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.

You can subscribe here to get the latest news from Fratton Park - and to support our local team of expert Pompey writers.

Chelsea Under-23 2 Pompey 0

Last updated: Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 19:57

  • Mix of triallists and first-teamers to feature
  • Five triallists start for Pompey
  • Mothersille opens scoring 78 min
  • Mothersille with the second 85min
Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 19:57

Report and reaction to follow shortly at portsmouth.co.uk

Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 19:48

Full-time Chelsea U23 2 Pompey 0

Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 19:48

87

It’s a second for the home side as Mnoga is caught in possession by Ballo who square to Mothersille to tap in

Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 19:42

GOAL

It’s a second for Chelsea

Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 19:41

Subs

Just before the goal a triallist winger and the first-half defensive triallist came on for Masampu and Jacobs

Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 19:42

Goal Chelsea

Backpass to Gyllolai who comes out but Mothersille gets there first and finishes with a low drive

Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 19:34

CHANCE

Lovely drive forward from Mnoga and his pass gets Harrison away. He advances but his left-footed effort is into the side netting.

Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 19:33

70

The new defender is a giant. Got to be 6ft 5in and looks very powerful

Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 19:30

Play stopped

The midfield triallist is down hurt. Play restarts and Goss is then caught late and is down, too. Gingerly gets to his feet and game goes on

Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 19:27

CHANCE

Impressive stop from Gyllolai to keep out a deflected drive

Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 19:26

Here’s the detail on the new keeper

Peterborough keeper Dan Gyollai named for Portsmouth duty in Chelsea friendly

Dan Gyollai is in Pompey’s squad for tonight’s clash with Chelsea under-23s.

Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 19:23

63

Gyllolai on for Bazunu and the first-half midfield triallist back on for Jacobs (don’t you just love pre-season...)

Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 19:21

63

Mnoga down receiving treatment and played is stopped

Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 19:16

CHANCE

Cross from the second-half triallist is met on the volley by Harrison but it’s not a clean connetion and the keeper gathers

Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 19:15

Pace slowing

Reeco’s chance the best of it so far but the pace is slowing. Pompey just now having some pressure

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
ChelseaPremier LeaguePompey