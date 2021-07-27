LiveChelsea Under-23s 2 Portsmouth 0: RECAP as swathe of triallists feature at home of Premier League outfit
Pompey continue their pre-season warm-up at Premier League Chelsea’s Cobham base tonight (6pm).
The Blues expect to have a mix of first-team players feature this evening against the Londoner’s under-23 side.
The match follows the 1-1 draw at Luton Town on Saturday with games against Peterborough and Bournemouth remaining before the season starts at Fleetwood on August 7.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited aaccess to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.
You can subscribe here to get the latest news from Fratton Park - and to support our local team of expert Pompey writers.
Chelsea Under-23 2 Pompey 0
Last updated: Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 19:57
- Mix of triallists and first-teamers to feature
- Five triallists start for Pompey
- Mothersille opens scoring 78 min
- Mothersille with the second 85min
Report and reaction to follow shortly at portsmouth.co.uk
Full-time Chelsea U23 2 Pompey 0
It’s a second for the home side as Mnoga is caught in possession by Ballo who square to Mothersille to tap in
It’s a second for Chelsea
Just before the goal a triallist winger and the first-half defensive triallist came on for Masampu and Jacobs
Goal Chelsea
Backpass to Gyllolai who comes out but Mothersille gets there first and finishes with a low drive
Lovely drive forward from Mnoga and his pass gets Harrison away. He advances but his left-footed effort is into the side netting.
The new defender is a giant. Got to be 6ft 5in and looks very powerful
Play stopped
The midfield triallist is down hurt. Play restarts and Goss is then caught late and is down, too. Gingerly gets to his feet and game goes on
Impressive stop from Gyllolai to keep out a deflected drive
Here’s the detail on the new keeper
Peterborough keeper Dan Gyollai named for Portsmouth duty in Chelsea friendly
Dan Gyollai is in Pompey’s squad for tonight’s clash with Chelsea under-23s.
Gyllolai on for Bazunu and the first-half midfield triallist back on for Jacobs (don’t you just love pre-season...)
Mnoga down receiving treatment and played is stopped
Cross from the second-half triallist is met on the volley by Harrison but it’s not a clean connetion and the keeper gathers
Pace slowing
Reeco’s chance the best of it so far but the pace is slowing. Pompey just now having some pressure