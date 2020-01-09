Have your say

Cheltenham have wasted no time in getting over their failed bid for Pompey keeper Luke McGee.

That’s because the Robins are on the brink of landing Wigan keeper Owen Evans for the rest of the season.

It’s been reported the 23-year-old is currently at Whaddon Road undergoing a medical, after he was recalled early from his loan spell at Macclesfield.

He’s expected to join Michael Duff’s side until the season’s end, bringing their emergency search for a keeper to a close.

Cheltenham had identifed McGee as a target after first-choice keeper Scott Flinders fractured his tibia and fibula during the 3-0 win over Oldham in League Two on Saturday.

However, an agreement couldn’t be reached on financial aspects of the move, forcing the Robins to turn their attentions elsewhere.

Pompey keeper Luke McGee

McGee, signed from Spurs in the summer of 2017, is third choice at Fratton Park and sits behind Alex Bass and Craig MacGillivray in the goalkeeping pecking order.

He hasn’t featured for the Blues this season but has made 55 appearances for the club.