Mark Catlin believes no one is panicking as Pompey sit tight on their recruitment.

And the Blues chief executive anticipates Kenny Jackett will need only to carry out ‘tinkering’ of his squad this summer.

Jackett indicated there will be no haste in signing players ahead of his third campaign at Fratton Park.

This time last year Pompey had signed two players, with a further five arriving across a hectic 21-day period.

Jackett eventually landed 10 players before the close of the transfer window, but Catlin sees the circumstances being different this time.

He said: ‘I don’t see anyone panicking.

‘We have a load of players already contracted.

‘It’s about adding some quality to the excellent squad we already have. That’s what we’re working towards.

‘This year we have a team who just missed out on automatic promotion.

‘We had a great season, picked up 88 points and finished fourth in the league.

‘It’s not a team or squad which needs ripping up and starting again.

‘It’s a squad that needs a bit of tinkering - and that’s what we’ll be doing.’

Catlin feels Pompey should be trusted over the manner in which they conduct their transfer business this summer.

He feels the club’s record under the current regime more than stands up to inspection.

Catlin added: ‘I stand behind our transfer policy over a number of years.

‘The only justification we need on that is the progression of our league position annually.

‘It’s driven by the manager. The manager identifies the players.

‘You work within the parameters of the budget and we speak to our owners. This is the process.

‘I support (chief operating officer) Tony Brown in regards of the negotiations with players.

‘Historically he has done some great deals and we support the manager. That is the bottom line.

‘We support the manager in trying to get the players over the line in the most cost-effective way possible for Portsmouth Football Club.’