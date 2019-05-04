Have your say

Christian Burgess believes he’s proved some opinions wrong with his recent Pompey displays.

But the centre-back acknowledged he must keep performing at a high level to continue silencing his critics.

The 27-year-old has started each of Pompey’s past 16 League One games.

That’s after being forced to settle for a bit-part role earlier in the season.

Academy product Jack Whatmough was Kenny Jackett’s preferred choice to partner Matt Clarke in central defence.

That was until the Gosport ace was ruled out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury he picked up against Doncaster in February.

Christian Burgess. Picture by Robin Jones.

Burgess has started alongside Clarke in central defence in all 18 matches the Blues have played since then.

The former Peterborough defender has faced criticism from some sections of the Fratton faithful during his four seasons at the club.

However, the 27-year-old feels recent performances have helped him prove a few people wrong.

And he’ll be looking to continue to silence his doubters as Pompey prepare for the play-offs.

Burgess said: ‘I’ve been pleased (with my form).

‘It’s been nice to have a run, really.

‘I believed all the way through it when we kept winning (that automatic promotion was possible). It (failure to finish in the top two) only just happened at the second to last hurdle.

‘But it’s been nice to play a part and to feel like you’re playing a part.

‘I’ve always had belief in myself and always will.

‘It’s been good for me.

‘It’s been nice to maybe prove a few opinions wrong.’

Burgess understands how quickly things can change in football.

And will do everything within his power to maintain his high standards for the final run-in.

Pompey are now entering a crucial stage of the season, with the play-offs now their only chance of reaching the Championship this term.

The centre-back is hoping for team success and personal performances to remain high in the weeks to come.

He added: ‘If I can keep helping the team the best I can, for sure, I will have (proved people wrong).

‘Up until now, I’ve probably not enough.

‘There are still huge games left.

‘As a player these are the games you want to be involved in.

‘The ones that you have to stand up and be counted.’