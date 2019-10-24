Have your say

Christian Burgess has no doubt Pompey’s ‘quality’ attacking force will come good and start firing.

Despite the array of attacking talent at Kenny Jackett’s disposal, his forwards have struggled in front of goal so far this campaign.

The Blues have the fourth-worst scoring record in League One after bagging only 13 times in their opening 12 games and it’s contributed to their disappointing league position of 16th.

Only bottom-side Bolton (five), Shrewsbury (11) and MK Dons (12) have netted fewer.

Big-money summer signing John Marquis struck for just the third time in Pompey’s 1-0 defeat of Lincoln on Tuesday night.

That was also his second league goal, which sees him equalling the tally of Brett Pitman, Ronan Curtis and Marcus Harness.

Another summer arrival, Ellis Harrison, tops Pompey’s scoring charts with five – yet only one of those has arrived in the third tier.

But with the fire power afforded to Jackett, Burgess is backing Pompey’s front men to find their scoring boots.

He said: ‘We’ve got a lot of quality in our wide areas.

‘There’s a lot of quality up top as well, with El, John and Brett.

‘We know that we’ve got good players who know where the net is.

‘It’s just about continuing to believe and trusting in them and it will come right.

‘Once one goes in, I’m sure the confidence of the forward players will go up and they’ll start scoring more and more.’

Burgess feels it doesn’t matter how the goals arrive.

But when they do, the 28-year-old believes they could be difficult to stop.

‘It’s just one of those, that little bit of confidence, something goes for you - even something silly like a deflection goes for you - all of a sudden you’ve got one in the bank.’ Burgess added.

‘I’m sure people like John, Marcus, Willo (Ryan Williams) recently and Ronan when he comes on will start putting them in.’