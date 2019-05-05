Have your say

Christian Burgess revealed Pompey will have no reason to recall their Plymouth agony ahead of the League One play-off games.

The centre-back is one of a few squad members remaining at Fratton Park who suffered heartache against in the Pilgrims in 2016.

The Blues conceded an injury-time goal in the League Two play-off semi-final second leg at Home Park, losing 1-0.

That saw them miss out on a Wembley final after the first leg at Fratton Park ended 2-2 – and a chance of promotion.

Although the Blues did go on to be crowned fourth tier champions the following seasons.

Burgess, Gareth Evans, Ben Close, Brandon Haunstrup and Jack Whatmough are the only players still at the club who were involved in the match-day squads for those high-octane games.

The former Peterborough defender feels there is a completely different feel around Pompey ahead of the play-offs this term.

And Burgess sees no reason to contemplate on that experience ahead of their respective two-leg tie against Sunderland.

He said: ‘That was a while ago (the Plymouth play-off defeat).

‘It’s mainly a new team, there’s not many of us left from then.

‘It’s a completely new set-up.

‘It feels like a new era from that.

‘There’s plenty of boys who have had play-off losses, lost in finals, lost in the Checkatrade or whatever.

‘They’ve had their own disappointments, but it makes you who you are.’