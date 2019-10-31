Have your say

Christian Burgess has highlighted the importance of goals coming from throughout the Pompey squad this season.

Kenny Jackett’s men have struggled to find the net on a regular basis and that has played a part in a stuttering start to the campaign.

The Blues have managed a return of just 15 goals in 13 League One matches as they find themselves 16th in the table.

And that scoring record is the fourth-worst in the third tier at present.

With only Bolton (five), MK Dons and Shrewsbury (both 12) finding the net of fewer occasions in the division.

Pompey’s struggles in front of goal have come as a surprise given the likes of John Marquis, Brett Pitman, Marcus Harness, Ellis Harrison and Ronan Curtis are available to Jackett as attacking options.

But Burgess insisted the pressure to deliver in the scoring stakes should not solely rest with the forwards.

The Blues defender understands other players in the squad should also be chipping in with goals.

He said: ‘It’s important over a whole season that we do chip in.

‘The delivery has actually been quite good, which is pleasing.

‘If that continues to be right, there’s no reasons we can’t step in.

‘When we’re not scoring in free flow, if you like, it’s important to win that set-piece duel.

‘It’s important that we do that.’

The Blues have taken the lead in five of their 13 league matches this term.

But Burgess believes if Pompey are to get ahead in more games as the season progresses things could become easier as they aim add more goals.

‘I think if we can get one, it could be a different game,’ Burgess added.

‘You open teams up, they have to come out and you open holes and gaps.

‘Things could start to become a little more easy.

‘It’s been frustrating (the start to the season) on everyone’s part.

‘But you can’t get too bogged down by the negatives.

‘We need to stick together and believe in each other that it will come.’