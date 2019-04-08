Christian Burgess insists a Championship return would eclipse his Pompey trophy haul.

The long-serving central defender has collected a League Two title and the Checkatrade Trophy since arriving at Fratton Park in the summer of 2015.

Christian Burgess is eyeing more Pompey silverware - and the most precious of them all. Picture: Joe Pepler

Yet restoring the Blues to the level they departed in April 2012 would be the ‘ultimate’ success.

Along with Gareth Evans, Matt Clarke, Jamal Lowe and Jack Whatmough, Burgess has tasted glory on two fronts.

And with Pompey two points adrift of League One’s second spot with a game in hand, he is eyeing the greatest achievement of them all.

The 27-year-old said: ‘As we were coming down the stairs (at Wembley), Gaz mentioned to me about another piece of silverware for us at this club.

‘It was a sort of mutual “Well done” for still being here – and to top it off with promotion this year would be the ultimate.

‘I suppose, in the grand scheme of the journey, League Two promotion and then the title was probably a bit higher than the Checkatrade Trophy – as would promotion from this league be higher than that.

‘The whole reason I came is because I saw the vision of the club from Mark (Catlin) and Paul (Cook). I saw the capability of the whole structure, the fans, and what a big club it could be.

‘I knew it should be in the Championship and that’s what everybody is working towards. We’ve moved up one step – the big step hopefully leads to the Championship.

‘Whether or not it is going to happen – and I’m hoping it does – that would be the ultimate goal and I feel like I can be happy with that outcome.

‘That would top everything for sure, that would be a real cherry on top.

‘You dream of getting promotion into the Championship with this club and what an accomplishment that would be. Then you dream of keeping them up and going on from there.’

Burgess has made 157 appearances and scored seven times since arriving from Peterborough for an undisclosed fee.

And amid Blues success, there have also been blows such as losing a League Two play-off semi-final to Plymouth.

Burgess added: ‘There has been a lot of pressure throughout the years.

‘Some bad times, hard times and brilliant times, that sums football up, it’s a roller coaster, nothing comes easy.

‘We’ve had to work really hard for what we've achieved so far – and must get this last bit done.’