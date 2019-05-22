Christian Burgess saluted the support he’s been shown by Pompey fans throughout the season.

And the centre-back told of his honour to have completed a fourth campaign at Fratton Park.

Kenny Jackett’s troops missed out on League One promotion after suffering play-off semi-final defeat to Sunderland.

However, they were crowned Checkatrade Trophy champions at Wembley in March, triumphing over the Black Cats on a penalty shootout.

Burgess made 38 appearances in total – with the majority of them arriving after Jack Whatmough’s season-ending knee injury he picked up in February.

After receiving flak on social media by some sections of the Fratton faithful, the former Peterborough defender ended the campaign in superb form.

Christian Burgess. Picture: Joe Pepler

And he thanked those who got behind him.

Burgess wrote on Twitter: ‘It’s often said football is a rollercoaster but this season couldn’t be any closer to that analogy.

‘I want to thank everyone whose support has meant so much this season!

‘It’s an honour and a pleasure to play and be a part of this club.’