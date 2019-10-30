Have your say

Christian Burgess is walking a disciplinary tightrope as he bids to avoid a Pompey ban.

The central defender will serve a one-match suspension should he receive a fifth yellow card in Football League competition during November.

That leaves him with potentially five League One games to negotiate without collecting a booking.

As it stands, Burgess, has been yellow carded in four of his 13 league outings, including his last two appearances.

No other Pompey player has so far accrued as many cautions during what is proving to be a frustrating 2019-20 campaign.

However, central-defensive partner Sean Raggett has entered the referee’s notebook in each of his last three outings.

His booking in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Bristol Rovers arrived after 32 seconds, following a poorly-timed slide challenge on Victor Adeboyejo down the flank.

That represented the loanee’s third caution in seven League One appearances for the Blues.

Also on three is Tom Naylor, who totalled 14 yellow cards in all competitions last season, such is his combative nature.

In addition, Brett Pitman, who has been sidelined with a groin injury of late, has three bookings – although only two count towards the league.

The striker was booked in last month’s Carabao Cup defeat to Southampton, yet, under directives introduced last season, such cautions are not carried into the Football League campaign.

Pompey are ranked fifth in the FA Fair Play Table in terms of clubs with the highest amount of disciplinary points accumulated.

Only Southend, Accrington, Oxford United and Tranmere have registered more than the Blues’ 152 points from 19 matches in all competitions.

Southend’s tally of 184 points consists of five yellow cards, of which four have arrived in League One.

There have been two Pompey dismissals this season, with Ross McCrorie on the opening day at Shrewsbury and Ellis Harrison at Wycombe.

The only outfield first-team regulars yet to be booked this season are James Bolton and Ryan Williams.

Disciplinary rules state a player who receives 10 yellow cards by March 8 would warrant a two-match ban.