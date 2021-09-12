The club recruited 14 new players across the summer transfer window as Danny Cowley embarked on a rebuilding mission during his first transfer window as Pompey manager.

Out of the 11 players who started at Stadium MK, five of them were brought to Fratton Park this summer, and all at different stages of the summer window. There are still a number of new recruits yet to feature for Pompey in the league, including Miguel Azeez and Louis Thompson who didn’t feature in the defeat to Liam Manning’s side.

Robertson explained how it will take time for the new faces at Fratton Park to find their feet at the club, but stressed the importance of winning matches sooner rather than later.

Robertson said: ‘There’s still a lot of new players trying to gel and getting to know each other.

‘The more we train and play together, I think it will click. I do believe we have the makings of a really good team but we need to start putting that together and start winning games and climbing that table.’

After a period of disjointed training sessions due to players representing their countries on international break, Robertson explained how the team will benefit from a week of full-training.

‘It was good to have the new boys in and the lads back from international duty on Thursday. We have had a limited preparation period for the match today but we were still well prepared, and we knew what MK Dons were going to be about.

Clark Robertson believes it'll take Pompey time to gel but admitted the Blues need to start winning again Photograpth: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages