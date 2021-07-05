And the centre-back admitted to holding talks with Sunderland and Aberdeen but was hooked by Danny Cowley's Blues vision.

Robertson became Pompey's first senior signing of the summer last month. Following his departure from Rotherham, he put pen to paper on a two-year deal at Fratton Park

As a free agent, it was unsurprising that Robertson had his choice of options throughout the summer.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ex-Blackpool defender was linked with League One rivals Sunderland and Ipswich, as well as Israel outfit Hapoel Jerusalem and Polish side Slask Wroclaw.

Speaking to the Daily Record, Robertson confirmed interest from all of those clubs bar Ipswich.

However, he believes a switch to Fratton Park gives him the best chance of making a return to the Championship.

Robertson said: ‘Sunderland had a bit of interest but it didn’t get to the stage of anything happening. I’d always thought of playing abroad and we did get quite far down the line with Hapoel Jerusalem.

Clark Robertson. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

‘That might be an idea in a couple of years time. There was an offer from Poland too.

‘But Portsmouth are a big club with a great fan base. I scored at Fratton Park a few years ago for Blackpool. The atmosphere is always great there and hopefully fans can be back.

‘While this League One could be the toughest since I’ve been in England, our aim is definitely to get into the Championship.

‘Coming to my peak years I want to get back playing at the highest level I can.'

A return to Aberdeen was also a viable option for Robertson, having started his career at Pittodrie.

The 27-year-old met with manager Stephen Glass about potentially rejoining the Dons - but he felt that would have put paid to plying his trade in England's second tier in the future.

He added: ‘Getting the chance to speak to Aberdeen was really good. I met Glass at Cormack Park and was definitely impressed.

‘I could have come home and been closer to family but I want to keep testing myself in England.

‘I’d never rule out a return to Scotland. That might be further down the line.

‘But I’ve much more to offer before I come back up the road. I feel I’ve unfinished business.

‘I definitely want to get back to the Championship.