They will forever be Pompey heroes and Blues title winners - and on Tuesday night locked horns in the name of football management.

Yet it was Michael Doyle who emerged victorious from his National League battle with Matt Taylor, albeit by the narrowest of margins.

As if anyone needs reminding, Doyle was the inspirational skipper and midfield enforcer who drove Pompey to the League Two crown in 2016-17, marking the start of the climb back up the Football League.

A former The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season, the combative performer totalled 96 games and three goals before leaving for Coventry in May 2017.

Matt Taylor faced Michael Doyle in the National League in the battle of the Pompey heroes. Picture: Jamie McDonald/Getty Images | Getty Images

He quit as assistant coach in Pompey’s Academy in December to take up the role as boss at struggling Woking and, having kept them up in his first managerial role, this now marks his first full season.

On Tuesday evening Woking entertained Wealdstone, who appointed Taylor as their manager in May after finishing 16th in the National League.

As a rampaging left wing-back or left-sided midfielder, he spent five-and-a-half years at Fratton Park and demonstrated an eye for the spectacular goal.

Taylor netted 29 times in 203 games, many of them goal of the season contenders, and was a huge Fratton faithful with his high octane and energetic displays, while the club remains close to his heart.

He was a regular in Harry Redknapp’s First Division title-winning team in 2002-03 and then a mainstay of the Premier League side, including registering from the penalty spot to triumph 2-1 at Wigan in April 2006 to clinch the Great Escape.

Yet these days they occupy dug-outs as managers - and it was Doyle’s Woking who were victorious with a 1-0 win courtesy of Cian Harries’ 31st-minute penalty in front of a 2,125 crowd.

The result lifted them to eighth, having picked up since starting the season with successive defeats against Altrincham and Gateshead.

As for Taylor, following unsuccessful spells at Walsall and Shrewsbury, the former Spurs Academy coach is still striving to make his mark in management.

Wealdstone have taken five points from their opening eight league matches, including five defeats, in a disappointing beginning to the campaign which has left them 21st.

As a player, Taylor was a winner and enjoyed fine spells with West Ham and Bolton in addition to those memorable Pompey years.

Hopefully he can find that magic touch at Wealdstone - although it wasn’t to be against Doyle on Tuesday night.