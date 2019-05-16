Pompey dejected after crashing out of the play-offs to Sunderland. Picture: Joe Pepler

Class act in potentially last game… gave Blues more balance – how Portsmouth’s players rated in the play-off second leg against Sunderland

Matt Clarke was rated The News’ man of the match in Pompey’s League One play-off second leg against Sunderland.

Click through our gallery to see how chief sports writer Neil Allen rated Kenny Jackett’s men...

1. Craig MacGillivray - 7

Barely involved
2. Nathan Thompson - 7

Rock solid
3. Christian Burgess - 7

Comfortably dealt with Sunderlands attacks
4. Matt Clarke - 8

Class act in potentially his final game
