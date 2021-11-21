Class gestures from Ronan Curtis and Danny Cowley - this is the Portsmouth we want to be associated with

Pompey celebrate their AFC Wimbledon win.

@BrianWoodMC

Thank you so much @Pompey for the support. What a result. The Ultimate Sacrifice Challenge.

@frattonendblog

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'Stay there - I'll come straight back out!'... Cowley to the kids at the end. You cannot fault this man's passion, effort and involvement at the core of this club. I want nothing more than for him to succeed . My favourite manager post 2010 and we've achieved 0.

@scottpompey

Proper proud dad moment today, my little girl went to FP for her first ever game today. Seeing her celebrate when the 2nd goal went in with live with me forever #pompey

@Jamesr02_

A little boy who sits in front of me got hit by a training ball, Ronan Curtis came over and gave him his training top. Absolute class #Pompey

@moore_johnny

Great tribute to Joe today. Part of the Pompey story

@AndyFord33107

Seven games unbeaten now for #Pompey and we are showing the fighting spirit needed after going a goal down. For me Harness & Morrell were excellent today & we now have options to change things from the bench when needed. Great to see Michael Jacobs back and getting his goal PUP

@jc_uk123

Really enjoyed this afternoon at Fratton, didn’t say that much under Jacket even when we won! Love the fact Cowleys get after it to turn a result around, there will be days it backfires but feel this is more the Pompey we all love to watch.

@Parky1985

Since that defeat against Ipswich, Pompey have won five and drawn two in all competitions. Trust the process. Stay with the club from the top down. We will get there. Up Ze Blues.

@kevypiow

Hands up I’ve been a serial moaning tweeter but Massive fair play to Cowley something’s definitely turned over the past few games, seeing the fight is all we ask for! Ogilvie has been the change for me and Marquis not being available ! Play up Pompey

@DJKirby14

Have been thinking about the game today; trying to figure out what was the difference between tonight & Cheltenham/Bolton… could it be the ‘false 9’ could actually work for us? Without trying to feed a striker, are the other attackers actually benefitting? #Pompey

@beano438

I wanna see Marcus Harness play up top. Don’t do anything else but play in the final third and do damage. He’s a striker I swear. He’d get even more if he played right through the middle. Save his energy for that alone. Jacobs HAS to play every game. Opens doors. #PUP @Pompey

Designed with Pompey fans in mind