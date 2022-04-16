The cultured midfielder netted with a sublime free-kick in the Good Friday 3-2 triumph over Lincoln, representing his seventh goal of the campaign.

Despite an injury-hampered two seasons on the south coast, Jacobs is a firm favourite among a Fratton faithful who recognise his creativity and attacking class.

The 30-year-old is out of contract at the season’s end, although the Blues possess an option to extend his stay by an additional 12 months.

Danny Cowley has previously voiced the possibility of a pay-per-play deal for Jacobs, who has made 50 Pompey appearances so far.

But the former Wolves and Derby man remains relaxed over what the future holds.

He told The News: ‘Genuinely, I don’t really know what the future holds for me, it’s a difficult one.

‘If you look at my record over the last two years, you see inconsistencies in terms of injuries and playing regularly.

Michael Jacobs netted a sublime second-half free-kick in Pompey's 3-2 victory over Lincoln on Good Friday. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘It’s a chat I’m sure we’ll have in the next couple of weeks leading up to the end of the season, but I enjoy playing football down here and love playing in front of big crowds.

‘There have already been a few conversations, but it’s difficult because, every time I get going, something happens such as I get Covid or a little knock.

‘Obviously it’s up to me to play regularly and prove that I deserve a contract. It’s obviously up in the air at the minute, but it’s a club that I like playing for.

I want to finish strongly and see what happens after that. I love playing down here and hopefully can be a part of what’s going forward.

‘It has probably not been the best season in terms of how much I have played, but hopefully I can make up for lost time in the second half of the campaign.

‘I have been quite open about my contract situation because the first half of the season I hardly played, then there was stuff in the summer with Ipswich which everyone knows about, then stuff in January that was circulating.

‘So it has been a bit of a weird old season for me.

‘I just want to get to the end of the season, see what happens and speak to the manager and staff here. Then we can go from there.’

A tight hamstring threatened to keep Jacobs out of action for Lincoln’s visit.

Thankfully he was able to retain his place and completed the full 90 minutes as Ronan Curtis grabbed an 82nd-minute winner.

He added: ‘I don’t really know what contract I want, I am open to anything. My circumstances might be different to other people’s and there are a lot of boys out of contract as well.

‘I am sure those things will get sorted in the next couple of weeks. I am quite relaxed, I just want to keep playing.’

