4. Linvoy Primus

A firm fans' favourite, the defender played 217 times during a nine-year spell on the south coast. Since his retirement in 2009, Primus has regularly been involved in club activities, especially with Pompey in the Community. The 48-year-old is the founder of ‘Faith and Football’ - a Christian charity - while he walked the Great wall of China in 2005 to raise money for the Pompey Supporters' Trust. More recently, the former defender became an ambassador for Pompey Woman (December 2020) while also supporting the board and backroom staff. Picture: Neal Simpson

Photo: Neal Simpson