That was a season like no other as Harry Redknapp’s troops took the Blues to the Championship title and the then Premiership.
But Pompey had to wait for their moment of glory as the struggling Owls shocked the would-be champions with a surprise 2-1 win at Fratton Park.
Unsurprisingly, the fixture lives long in the memory of both sets of supporters.
But where are the Blues players who were named in Redknapp’s starting XI that day now?
We’ve had a look around to see...
1. Shaka Hislop
The Trinidad & Tobago international played 93 times for Pompey during his three-year stay at Fratton Park. Following his departure in 2005 the keeper spent a year at West Ham before moving to America to play for FC Dallas and then retiring in 2007. The 52-year-old now works as a pundit on ESPN and is a regular studio analyst on ESPN FC. Picture: Jamie McDonald/Getty Images
2. Gianluca Festa
Festa had just one season on the south-coast following a five-year spell at Middlesbrough. After gaining promotion to the Premier League with Harry Redknapp, the defender returned to Italy where he would later retire in 2009. The 52-year-old became a manager following his retirement, managing clubs such as Cagliari and Greek side AEL. Festa now manages Greek side Apollon Smyrnis where he took over in September 2021. Picture: Phil Cole/Getty Images
3. Hayden Foxe
The Australian played 46 times during his three-year Pompey career, while also making 11 international appearances during his playing days. After leaving Fratton Park in 2005, the defender took a year out, joined Leeds in 2006, before returning to Australia where he would have spells at Perth Glory and Sydney FC. Fox retired from playing in 2011. The 44-year-old has since become an assistant coach and has had spells at Melbourne Heart, Western Sydney Wanderers, Perth Glory and is currently at Western United. Picture: Dave Etheridge-Barnes/Getty Images
4. Linvoy Primus
A firm fans' favourite, the defender played 217 times during a nine-year spell on the south coast. Since his retirement in 2009, Primus has regularly been involved in club activities, especially with Pompey in the Community. The 48-year-old is the founder of ‘Faith and Football’ - a Christian charity - while he walked the Great wall of China in 2005 to raise money for the Pompey Supporters' Trust. More recently, the former defender became an ambassador for Pompey Woman (December 2020) while also supporting the board and backroom staff. Picture: Neal Simpson
