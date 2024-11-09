Colby Bishop completes fairytale Portsmouth return to seal huge Preston North End win

Pompey match report | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Colby Bishop capped an incredible Pompey return to seal his side’s maiden Fratton Championship victory as they moved from the foot of the table.

In sensational scenes at Fratton Park, the Magic Man plundered an 89th-minute penalty in the 3-1 win over Preston after undergoing heart surgery in August.

It’s an amazing comeback from Bishop as his side ended 207 days since a home victory, to close the gap to safety to three points.

First-half goals from Josh Murphy and Connor Ogilvie gave dominant Pompey a warranted lead at the break, before Emil Riis’ goal five minutes after the restart made it more nervy than it needed to be.

It was an afternoon which will be remembered for Bishop making his shock return, however, as he buried his penalty four minutes from time to seal a win which it’s hoped will kickstart Pompey’s campaign.

The big news emerged an hour before kick-off as Bishop was named on the bench in a huge surprise.

That overshadowed the return of skipper Marlon Pack in a central defensive role, with Terry Devlin is as the injured Jordan Williams and Tom McIntyre missed out.

The first big chance came the way of the visitors as Regan Poole missed his tackle and Nicolas Schmid saved superbly, with the flag up in any event.

Marlon Pack then saw Andy Woodman save his header before a big call from the ref saw him not give a penalty as Schmid challenged Riis in the box.

From there it was Pompey dominance as Andrew Hughes’ backpass almost ended up in the net and Murphy’s shot was blocked after a fine Andre Dozzell run

The lead arrived nine minutes before the break, with a delightful 30-yard hit from Murphy after a Blues corner was cleared.

Dozzell was a whisker away from a second with a half volley into the turf, which flew just past the post.

The second came at the end of the half as Potts corner was swept home by Ogilvie to put daylight between the sides.

A triple change arrive from Preston at the break and they were back in the game five minutes later after an inexplicable error from Regan Poole. The defender inexcusably left a hopeful Ryan Ledson ball into the box and Emil Riis had the simple task of tapping the ball past Schmid.

Pompey were wobbling but Ritchie’s header at Woodman after 60 minutes was the cue for the Fratton faithful to up the volume.

Schmid then saved superbly as he reacted to Whatmough’s header cannoning off Yengi and palming the ball away, after it had completely changed direction.

The Fratton faithful then brought the noise and the home crowd went apoplectic when Lang was brought down by Andrew Hughe and Bishop sent Woodman the wrong way from the spot.

That cemented a first home win since the never-to-be-forgotten title win over Barnsley in April - on another afternoon to live long in the memory.