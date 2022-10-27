The former Accrington man earned the Blues a 1-1 draw with Oxford United on Tuesday night, netting a 78th-minute leveller at Fratton Park.

It represented his ninth goal in 15 appearances, establishing himself as an instant hit with supporters since his £500,000 summer switch.

Regardless of such impressive figures so early in his Blues career, Bishop is adamant he can ramp up his productivity in front of goal as he continues to adjust to life at PO4.

And he’s fully aware that failure to maintain his encouraging standards could see him drop out of the starting XI given the quality among Pompey’s attacking ranks.

The 25-year-old told The News: ‘It's brilliant, but I still feel I can score more. I could have put a few more chances away, but I'm happy with how it’s gone so far.

‘I think I’ve started well here, the last two or three games I’ve not played the way I would like to play.

‘I self reflect a lot and I know I haven’t been good enough, but it’s something I’m working on and will get back to those levels again soon.

Colby Bishop has promised there's more to come from him despite his fine goal-scoring start to Fratton Park life.

‘I think we’ve dished the goals around, we’ve got some very good players in the attacking ranks.

‘That’s why it’s frustrating when you don’t play well because you might lose your place.

‘When you look at the lads that are coming off the bench (against Oxford United), the likes of Owen Dale and Josh Koroma, they're two very good players and you’ve already got players on the pitch that are very creative as well.’

Indeed, his flying start has seen him become an instant favourite at Fratton Park and has even earned his own chant.

Bishop couldn’t be more thankful for the reception he’s received since his summer arrival and hopes to continue his goal-scoring run.

‘I couldn’t ask for more to be honest,’ he added.

‘I think it’s helped that I’ve scored goals, that always creates that little bond, and I hope I can go on and score many more.

