Carabao Energy Drink has teamed up with The News to give two lucky Pompey fans the chance to win a pair of tickets to the Blues’ south-coast derby against Southampton on Tuesday, September 24.

Currently in its third year as the official title sponsor of the Carabao Cup, South-East Asian energy drink Carabao is continuing to give football fans across the nation the chance to see their team for free by giving away thousands of tickets.

Last year’s competition saw more than 1.2 million people pass through the turnstiles at Carabao Cup fixtures and culminated in a showpiece Wembley Final.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets, simply answer the following question: Who scored Pompey’s equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Southampton the last time the two sides met at Fratton Park in December 2011?

The Fratton faithful celebrate Pompey's Carabao Cup second-round win at QPR. Picture: Nigel Keene

Please send your answer, plus name, address and contact number to sport@thenews.co.uk

The deadline for entries is midday on Wednesday, September 10.

Terms and Conditions

The prize is for two people to win a pair of tickets for Portsmouth vs Southampton on September 24, 2019.

Carabao energy drinks

The competition is open from 1pm on Thursday, September 5 and closes at 12pm on Wednesday, September 10.

The competition is free to enter via The News entry route advertised in the competition copy.

Carabao will inform winners within 24 hours after the competition has closed. Winners must confirm no later than September 11 and provide their address.

The prize is for two pairs of home team tickets and eligible supporters of that team only. Away team tickets and tickets for supporters of the away team are not available. Tickets are located in the home supporter stands.

The winner of any prize which includes tickets is not permitted, by virtue of Section 166 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1998 to sell or otherwise dispose of the tickets to any other third party whatsoever, unless agreed by the event organiser in writing.

The prize is for the applicable <competition> match tickets only and does not include any other facilities of expenses whatsoever, such as (by way of example and all of which are the responsibility of the winner and/or their guest(s)) the following:

travel to or from the venues and associated charges;

accommodation;

travel insurance;

tips, gratuities, room service, drinks or meals; and

any other costs associated with the trip.

Winners will be picked at random by The News from those that correctly answer the question in relation to the advertised competition. The Prize Draw will be supervised by an independent person.

Unless otherwise notified by the event organiser or club, tickets will be held for collection in person by the winner at the winners’ allocated club. Ticket collection details will be provided by the promoter, once the match date has been confirmed. Tickets may only be collected by the winner and photographic ID (passport / driving license / national ID card) will be required at the point of collection.

Clubs will be notified of the identity of ticket winners and their guest(s), and databases will be checked against any Club Banning Orders, as well as the National Police Database for those who may be subject to a Court Banning Order. Any persons found subject to a club or court banning order are not eligible to enter this competition or claim the prize. If a winner’s guest(s) is subject to a club banning order or court banning order then they are not eligible for the prize, and the winner will need to identify a different guest(s).

The competition is open to adults living in the UK above the age of 18 only. Entries from other countries and from those under 18 will not be accepted.

Name changes are not permitted, unless expressly agreed in writing (at the sole discretion of the EFL and/or football club) on a case by case basis.

The prize is non-exchangeable, non-transferable, and is not redeemable for cash or other prizes. The promoter reserves the right to substitute the prize for one of its choosing which has a value the same or greater than the original prize, in the event of circumstances outside its control making the prize unavailable. The prize may be subject to availability and change where expressly stated.

Only one entry per person. Multiple entries from the same person will render all entries void.

Winners will be bound by any additional terms and rules of conduct set out by the relevant football club, venue host or event organiser (EFL) (including, amongst other things any terms of issue associated with tickets, applicable ground regulations and other policies applicable to visitors at the venue or event). The promoter, event organiser or stadium operators reserve the right to refuse entry and or require winners and/or their guest(s) to leave the venue should the winner or guest(s) not comply with these terms, rules or policies, any applicable law or regulation or other reasonable directions or the promoter, event organiser or stadium operators, or because of winners or guest(s) inappropriate behaviour. Winners are responsible for the behaviour of themselves and their guest(s) whilst taking the prize.