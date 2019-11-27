That’s four straight victories and seven matches undefeated in all competitions.

Yet Kenny Jackett is refusing to get swept away following last night’s 3-2 success over Rotherham which laid such an impressive marker.

Kenny Jackett's side are now unbeaten in seven matches following last night's 3-2 victory over Rotherham. Picture: Joe Pepler

Ronan Curtis, John Marquis and Ben Close all netted as the Blues climbed within two points of the League One play-offs.

It continues a winning streak also consisting of Southend, Harrogate Town and Rochdale, while Pompey have also lost just once in their last 12 fixtures.

Suddenly the landscape is considerably more positive for Jackett’s side following a sluggish start to the campaign.

He said: ‘It’s a big win for us and one of our postponed games from earlier in the season tucked away on a Tuesday night.

‘We responded very, very well, I am delighted with the effort of the players and the attitude.

‘You have to be careful, though, it is always about your next game. We are at home to Altrincham on Saturday and suddenly switch to two cup games, but, as a group, we want to do well in those as well.

‘We have to look forward, but I am pleased we have scored 12 goals in our last four games and that's a big statement in itself and shows our capabilities.

‘But, similarly, we have made big strides in terms of spirit, attitude and work-rate, we want to be the hardest-working side in the league.

‘Although there have been changes through injury, the side has continued to build momentum.

‘We need to keep working hard, to keep our head down, I want every player to keep the shoulder to the wheel because you never know when you are going to be needed.’

Pompey’s next two fixtures are Altrincham in the FA Cup and Northampton in the Leasing.com Trophy (December 3).

Then, ahead of Christmas, they face testing matches against Peterborough (December 7), Accrington (December 14) and Ipswich (December 21)

Jackett added: ‘We have some big games coming up looking through December.

‘There are some sides above us in the table which hopefully we can claw back – and see where we are as a side and as a group compared to established and very good League One teams.’