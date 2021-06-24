CONFIRMED: Portsmouth defender's Fratton exit sealed as he joins League One rivals Plymouth Argyle

The no-nonsense defender has moved to the Pilgrims for an undisclosed fee, ending his two-year stay at Fratton Park.

Bolton, 26, had a year remaining on his existing agreement and made 53 appearances, scoring three times.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.

You can subscribe here to get the latest news from Fratton Park - and to support our local team of expert Pompey writers.