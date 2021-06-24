CONFIRMED: Portsmouth defender's Fratton exit sealed as he joins League One rivals Plymouth Argyle

James Bolton’s Pompey exit has been confirmed for League One rivals Plymouth.

By Jordan Cross
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 5:10 pm
Thursday, 24th June 2021

The no-nonsense defender has moved to the Pilgrims for an undisclosed fee, ending his two-year stay at Fratton Park.

Bolton, 26, had a year remaining on his existing agreement and made 53 appearances, scoring three times.

James Bolton
