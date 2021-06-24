CONFIRMED: Portsmouth defender's Fratton exit sealed as he joins League One rivals Plymouth Argyle
James Bolton’s Pompey exit has been confirmed for League One rivals Plymouth.
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 5:10 pm
Updated
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 5:12 pm
The no-nonsense defender has moved to the Pilgrims for an undisclosed fee, ending his two-year stay at Fratton Park.
Bolton, 26, had a year remaining on his existing agreement and made 53 appearances, scoring three times.
