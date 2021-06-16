CONFIRMED: Portsmouth midfielder steps up to Championship with Hull City after not being retained at Fratton Park

The Championship new boys have landed the 25-year-old on a two-year deal, with the Tigers holding an option to extend that stay by another 12 months.

Cannon was one of the players not kept on by the Blues when they announced their retained list last month.

The midfielder felt his desire to move back up the country was a significant factor in him not being kept on as his contract came to a close.

Now, though, the former Rochdale man will step up a division after Grant McCann’s finished as third-tier champions last season.

And McCann feels Cannon will add drive to his side’s options in the middle of the park.

He told Hull City’s official site: ‘Andy is an all-action midfielder who likes to get on the ball and make things happen.

‘We like the energy and aggression that he will bring and we’re looking forward to seeing him compete with the likes of Greg Docherty, George Honeyman and Richie Smallwood.

‘He is a really good character with a strong winning mentality, and he will fit the dynamics of our changing room nicely whilst also being eager to continue to learn and develop as a player. There was a lot of competition for Andy’s signature so we’re delighted that he has chosen to come here and we can’t wait to work with him.’

