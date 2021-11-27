Robbed of Sean Raggett and injured pair Clark Robertson and Paul Downing, Danny Cowley had to turn to Shaun Williams at Gillingham.

The Irishman plugged the hole superbly, operating on the left of a back three which also included Kieron Freeman and Ogilvie.

Michael Jacobs’ deflected winner two minutes into stoppage time earned Pompey a 1-0 triumph over the Gills.

Connor Ogilvie was Pompey's man of the match in their 1-0 triumph at Gillingham. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Yet it was constructed upon a strong defensive display from a defence which, as Cowley labelled in the build-up, was without a centre-half.

Ogilvie told The News: ‘Sean is a massive loss, his presence in the back line is huge. Everyone had to step up – and we did that.

‘Willo can play anywhere, he’s so good on the ball and the way he reads the game is superb, I thought he was excellent.

‘Gillingham made it hard for us and obviously the weather conditions weren't great. It was a tough game, but we stayed resolute.

‘It was a battle out there, everyone had to step up, and we got the three points.

‘When I was here we made it hard for teams, that’s what we pride ourselves on, and thankfully we got the win.

‘The scenes at the end with the fans were excellent. We had a few chances and Gillingham had a few as well, thankfully we managed to put it away at the death.’

It was a return to the Priestfield Stadium for Ogilvie, who arrived at Fratton Park on a free transfer in August.

The former Spurs man made 171 appearances and scored on 10 occasions during his time with the Gills.

And his reunion ended with victory – and also man-of-the-match accolades.

He added: ‘It was good to see some of the boys, I was here for a while and know a lot of people down here. I wish them all the best for the season.

‘It was strange coming back, but it was enjoyable and we got the win.’

