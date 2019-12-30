Fans have been having their say on Pompey’s 3-1 defeat at the hands of MK Dons.

Following impressive victories over Ipswich and Wycombe, the Blues’ were unable to overcome a Dons side currently occupying a spot in the League One relegation zone.

Conor McGrandles, right, celebrates his goal against Pompey with former Blues loanee Joe Mason Picture: Nigel Keene

The disappointing loss – their sixth away defeat in the league in 10 outings – saw them slip to ninth in the table.

It also heightened frustration among supporters, who were keen to see Pompey build on their two previous festive fixtures and strengthen their promotion aspirations.

It wasn’t to be, though, as the Blues suffered another setback in their attempts to return to the Championship.

And, as expected, the result instigated a response from fans on social media.

Here’s a selection of some of the views shared...

Christopher Elston: Why move a winger to a number 10 role and remove the endeavour that Cannon brings to the AM role?

Why bring on a striker that does not win many headers, for a striker that does win headers and whilst leaving a 6ft+ striker on the bench to then start playing a longer ball game. Baffled!

Shane Lawrence: We are still in the mix.

Let’s see where we are in May.

No point changing the manager right now in my opinion.

The defence needs strengthening big time, I hope we have the funds to make a difference.

Tough game next, Gillingham a real bogey side in recent times.

Barrie Jenkins: Yet again we have been reminded as to why we cannot call ourselves promotion candidates.

1. Shocking away form

2. Constant appalling defensive errors

3. Shocking recruitment

4. Not being able to deal with teams in a far inferior position and that is not a new issue.

BC said in the week that they were in a “good place” well, not now your not because you are only as good as your last performance and all the good work that has been done is now history.

If you want promotion, you have to earn it every week, every match, every minute of that match. Because of our away form, Gillingham will wipe the floor with us.

Anthony Knight: How can we beat the top 2 back to back then lose to a poor side like MK DONS.

Unbelievable. We are consistently inconsistent and that’s down to the manager I’m afraid.

Whatever happens this season I don’t want this dinosaur in charge next season.

Al Shepherd: So unbeaten at home all season going into the new year.

Just off the play offs and the haters come out after a defeat where we dominated and had loads of shots.

Why can’t the loud minority of Pompey fans support the team and the club?

Changing managers is short term. KJ is doing a long term job and has a fantastic record of success. Including lifting silverware at Wembley this year.

Ollie Joell: I feel so sorry for the 5000+ fans that traveled up to see that rubbish. I’m glad I was working.

Just when we start to believe in ourselves again, we preform like that. Literally embarrassed.

Only positives from Sunday –

Another goal for Curtis (however if he keeps on scoring we will lose him when we don’t go up).

Wycombe and West Brom lost which means us and Liverpool are the only unbeaten at home this season.

I really can’t see us going up, we’re not consistent enough. We haven’t got a good enough defence to play Jackett’s balanced style football.

However I’d like to see this home run continue, who knows we might turn this season around but honestly I have little confidence in us right now.

At half-time I knew we wouldn’t come back, we don’t have that resilience to get ourselves back into games like we did last season.

Gerry Spraggs: Building a successful team starts with a solid defence.

Should have been sorted before season started. Simple as that.

Matt Marsh: I’m not going to allow myself to get wound up by this latest bit of whataboutery.

Jackett is here until he decides otherwise.

It does make me wonder if Michael Eisner would have put up with some of this ineptitude in the other businesses he’s ran over the years.

The biggest concern for me is Ronan Curtis will be off in the summer, no doubt and for absolute peanuts because he won’t be signing a new contract!

Adam Colwell: Why are people surprised? This was a nailed on after beating Ipswich and Wycombe.

Peter Walsh: A terrible disappointing performance.

Badly need some defenders if we are going to do anything this season!