Continues to be a revelation...magnificent...simply a class act - check out Neil Allen's ratings from Portsmouth's fine Lincoln City win

Do you agree with chief sports writer Neil Allen’s marks out of 10 from Sincil Bank?
Designed with Pompey fans in mind
Get unlimited access to all The News’ sports coverage without the need for a full subscription. Play-by-plays of every match, in-depth analysis, live blogs and exclusive interviews starting from just £2 per month; that’s just 50p per week - click HERE to subscribe.
1. Gavin Bazunu
Little to do but when challenged dealt with things superbly - 7
Photo: The News
2. Mahlon Romeo
Magnificent throughout at right wing-back and denied maiden Pompey goal by inside of post - 8
Photo: The News
3. Sean Raggett
Dominant as ever on Sincil Park return although booking means one-game match - 8 - BOOKED
Photo: The News
4. Connor Ogilvie
Continues to be a revelation in the centre of defence. Proving excellent signing - 8
Photo: The News