Continues to be a revelation...magnificent...simply a class act - check out Neil Allen's ratings from Portsmouth's fine Lincoln City win

The ratings are in from tonight’s excellent win over Lincoln City.

By Jordan Cross and Neil Allen
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 10:11 pm
Updated Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 10:23 pm

1. Gavin Bazunu

Little to do but when challenged dealt with things superbly - 7

2. Mahlon Romeo

Magnificent throughout at right wing-back and denied maiden Pompey goal by inside of post - 8

3. Sean Raggett

Dominant as ever on Sincil Park return although booking means one-game match - 8 - BOOKED

4. Connor Ogilvie

Continues to be a revelation in the centre of defence. Proving excellent signing - 8

