Pompey fans been expressing their disappointment after Pompey were handed an away tie at Fleetwood in the third round of the FA Cup.

With Premier League and Championship sides entering the competition at this stage, many Blues supporters were hoping for one of the so-called big boys coming down to Fratton Park or an away day to remember against one of the country’s top clubs.

Instead, Kenny Jackett’s side were paired with Joey Barton’s men, with the game to be played between January 3-6.

The Cod Army currently sit three places and two points above 10th-placed Pompey in the league as both target promotion to the Championship.

Meanwhile, the teams will go head-to-head three times between the turn of the year and mid-March, with two of those matches to be played at Highbury Stadium.

It’s hardly a scenario the Fratton faithful are looking forward to.

Fleetwood manager Joey Barton, left, and Kenny Jackett Picture: Daniel Chesterton

Here’s what a selection of fans had to say on social media after Monday night’s draw...

Hugh Skilling: Probably the worse draw we could have got.

When are we going to get some luck and a decent draw at home to a top team?

@Sammstone10: What a horrific draw that is. Genuinely the worst tie possible.

Ryan Crockford: Such a bore draw

Doug McFlug: Awful draw. Poxy Joey Barton. Long distance. The next ball drawn (number 2 Arsenal) would have been perfect.

Harold Andrews: If we win, it will have been a good draw!

@McgrealDeclan: Drop out and let Chi City take our place

Peter Walsh: What an awful draw - just reward for our poor performance in last round?

Luke Hurren: Couldn’t have picked a worse team. Completely boring.

@ChrisRe43862970: I imagine itv and sky sports are fighting tooth and nail as we speak to host this mouth watering tie!

Karen Cleeve: Not quite what we wanted!

Robin Fisher: That's a shame I was rather hoping we would get another 'easy' one.

Andrew Prentice: Should bank £5 from the “gate”.

@Heybucko: Dreadful